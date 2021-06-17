Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $87,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.38. 43,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

