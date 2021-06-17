Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 745,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

