Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Shares of BRMK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 745,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
