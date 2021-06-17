Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.93 million to $31.93 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $64.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.80 million to $70.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.78 million, with estimates ranging from $26.94 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

