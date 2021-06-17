Brokerages Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $17,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

