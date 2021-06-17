Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

