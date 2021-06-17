Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

