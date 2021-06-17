Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

