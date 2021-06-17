Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $14,889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $19,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

