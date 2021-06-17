Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.