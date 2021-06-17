Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

ICE opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

