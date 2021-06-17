Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

IO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 6,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,707. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

