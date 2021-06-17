Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.48 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $371.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

