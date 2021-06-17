Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.