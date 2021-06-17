Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 362,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.