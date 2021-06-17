Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.