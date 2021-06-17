Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

