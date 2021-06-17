Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.05.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

