Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.