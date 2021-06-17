Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $16.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

