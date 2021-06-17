Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.