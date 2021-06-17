Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

