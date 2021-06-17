Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $66.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PING opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.