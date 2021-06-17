Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $22.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $36.40 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $76.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tellurian by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

