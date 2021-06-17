Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.32% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $273,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 6,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

