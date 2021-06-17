BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last Week

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $448,940.17 and $186,558.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

