BSClaunch Price Tops $0.21 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $415,618.22 and $1.13 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00142389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00177059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.97 or 0.00935410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.94 or 1.00254543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

