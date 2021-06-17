BSCPAD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,819.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and approximately $177,819.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

