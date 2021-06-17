Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.52. The business had revenue of C$31.06 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.