BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 13th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on BTGOF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

BT Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,728. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

