Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.09). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,354 ($30.76), with a volume of 788,300 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,339.28. The company has a market cap of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

