Burst (BURST) Market Cap Hits $42.53 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. Burst has a market capitalization of $42.53 million and approximately $258,960.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars.

