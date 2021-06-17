Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $112.78 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $112.78 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00437786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,684,892,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,607,244 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.