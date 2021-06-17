Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cable One worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Cable One by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,782.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.