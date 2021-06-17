Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

