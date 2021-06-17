Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,214 shares of company stock worth $29,707,556 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

