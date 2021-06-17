CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CAIXY remained flat at $$1.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,338. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

CAIXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

