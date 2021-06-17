CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAMP stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $494.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

