Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $133.67 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

