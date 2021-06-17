Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

CDPYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

