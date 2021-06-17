Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

