Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.77. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.65, with a volume of 224,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.12.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

