Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.60.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.29. 20,239,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$51.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares in the company, valued at C$97,839,828.80. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Insiders sold 154,500 shares of company stock worth $6,512,586 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

