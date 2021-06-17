Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

