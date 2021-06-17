Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
