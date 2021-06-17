Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

