Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 903,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANG. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Cango stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $782.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

