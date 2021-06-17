CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 398,397 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWX shares. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 213.33%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

