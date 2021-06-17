Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires Shares of 893,260 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 893,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,044,000. Bally’s makes up about 10.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 2.08% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Truist raised their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

