Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $345.57. 2,870,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $344.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

