Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.53. 239,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.45.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

