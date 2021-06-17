Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

